Best-in-class Package Management
Hosted package repository server for your NuGet, symbols, npm, Bower, Maven, PHP Composer and VSIX packages
Package management
Create public feeds and repositories for free. Host your continuous integration, staging and release packages.
Collaboration
Development is a team discipline. MyGet allows you to work together on software and provides insights in what is happening.
Wide compatibility
We're compatible with the tools of your choice. We support Visual Studio, with NuGet, Paket, Chocolatey, Npm, Bower, Maven, PHP Composer, TeamCity and many, many more.
Secure by default
Manage which feeds and packages can be accessed by specific team members with fine-grained security controls.
Have it your way
Include packages from NuGet.org, Npmjs.com, Bower.io. Upload your own or use MyGet build services to build GitHub and BitBucket projects.
Know what's going on
Visualize dependencies between packages and projects, build a package promotion flow across different environments.
Easy debugging
MyGet offers advanced debugging capabilities of packages, even without having the source code on your system.
Reliable
Hosted in secure datacenters, your intellectual property is safe with us. All communication with MyGet runs over SSL.
Create public and private feeds
MyGet provides hosted NuGet, npm, Bower, Maven, PHP Composer and VSIX for individual developers, open source projects and corporate development teams. Create feeds and registries for your developers, clients or the entire world using secured access. Work together using activity streams and RSS.
Manage your dependencies
Feeds and registries can contain your own libraries, artifacts as well as third party packages. In fact, packages can come from your build server, NuGet.org, OneGet, Npmjs.com, Bower.io and Visual Studio Team Services, GitHub or BitBucket where we transform your source code into a compiled NuGet package. Consume dependencies from Visual Studio or deploy them using OctopusDeploy.com.
MyGet in short
- Public and private hosted NuGet, npm, Bower, Maven, PHP Composer and Vsix with granular security, for you and your team
- Packages from NuGet.org, Npmjs.com, Bower.io, Packagist.org or any other package source, proxied into one URL for convenience and ease of deployment
- Build Services: package, version & publish from Visual Studio Team Services, GitHub, BitBucket
- Compatible with the tools you know and love
- License management of consumed packages
- Enterprise subscription for larger teams with management dashboard
We do NuGet, npm, Bower, Maven, PHP Composer and VSIX. Give us a try!
MyGet is the best thing to come out of Belgium since waffles and chocolate ;-)Morten Christensen
MyGet support is amazing! They submit a PR to fix my broken build script when I make a support request.Phil Haack
Now using @MyGetTeam to publish packages from #GitHub to #NuGet. ❤ love it!Kees C. Bakker